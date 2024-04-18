Top
Overtake at corners dangerous, drive safe: Hyderabad police

DC Correspondent
18 April 2024 8:56 AM GMT
Hyderabad: The Hyderabad City Police on Thursday cautioned citizens of overtaking at corners.

The Hyderabad City police were responding to a video shared by the Managing Director of TSRTC, VC Sajjanar.

The video was a CCTV footage of a road accident that took place in Kerala's Kudukka resulting in serious injuries to seven.



Responding to the video the official handle of the Hyderabad City police wrote on the micro-blogging site X, "Vehicle overtake at corners is dangerous. Drive with caution, Drive safe, arrive alive.

