Overtake at corners dangerous, drive safe: Hyderabad police
Hyderabad: The Hyderabad City Police on Thursday cautioned citizens of overtaking at corners.
The Hyderabad City police were responding to a video shared by the Managing Director of TSRTC, VC Sajjanar.
The video was a CCTV footage of a road accident that took place in Kerala's Kudukka resulting in serious injuries to seven.
Responding to the video the official handle of the Hyderabad City police wrote on the micro-blogging site X, "Vehicle overtake at corners is dangerous. Drive with caution, Drive safe, arrive alive.
