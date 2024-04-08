Top
Overpriced Drug for Cancer Seized

7 April 2024 7:28 PM GMT
Overpriced Drug for Cancer Seized
Hyderabad: The TS Drugs Control Administration (DCA) seized overpriced drugs used for treating breast cancer from a medical shop in Nalgonda district. The medicines were manufactured by Stepan Life Sciences Pvt Ltd of Haryana, said TS DCA DG V.B. Kamalasan Reddy. He said the firm had printed the MRP of a strip of five tablets of ‘Letrozole Tablets IP 2.5 mg’ at Rs.199, against Rs.164.20 under the Drugs (Prices Control) Order, 2013.

