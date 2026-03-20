Over 9,900 Students Skip Matric Exams In Odisha; Absentee Rate At 1.81%

BHUBANESWAR: In a development that has raised concern among educators and policymakers, as many as 9,930 students in Odisha did not appear for this year’s matriculation examinations, with the overall absentee rate pegged at 1.81 per cent. According to school and mass education minister Nityananda Gond, while 5,46,876 students had registered for the examinations, only 5,36,946 eventually took them.

The figures, tabled in the Odisha Legislative Assembly on Friday, have prompted questions over the underlying causes of student absenteeism, including possible academic pressure, socio-economic constraints, and logistical barriers.

Compounding the concern is the state’s persistent infrastructure deficit. The minister informed the House that 19,883 schools across Odisha currently lack basic classroom furniture such as desks and benches, forcing many students to sit on the floor during lessons—an issue that underscores the gap in foundational learning conditions.

Acknowledging these challenges, the government has said it is taking steps to address both absenteeism and infrastructure shortcomings. Measures are underway to supply essential furniture to affected schools, while efforts to improve student retention are being intensified.

Among the key initiatives is a statewide child-tracking survey aimed at identifying out-of-school children up to the age of 18. The government is also leveraging enrolment drives and awareness campaigns such as ‘Prabesh Utsav,’ ‘Khadi Chhuan,’ and ‘Asa School Jiba’ to encourage students to return to classrooms and continue their education.

The minister emphasised that the reasons behind the high number of absentees are currently under review. While many cases are attributed to personal circumstances, officials maintain that adequate arrangements had been made to ensure smooth conduct of the examinations.

As Odisha seeks to strengthen its education system, the twin challenges of absenteeism and inadequate infrastructure remain critical areas requiring sustained policy attention and targeted intervention.