Over 68,000 Women, Missing Since 2020 In MP, Still Remains Untraced

Bhopal: As many as 68,334 women, missing in Madhya Pradesh since 2020, have still remained untraced, an official data said.

In a written reply in the House, chief minister Mohan Yadav said that 2,74,311 women have gone missing across Madhya Pradesh from 2020 to January 28, 2026.

Of them, as many as 2,35,977 women have been traced.

A staggering 68,334 women, missing since 2020 in MP, have still remained untraced, the chief minister’s written reply to Congress member Vikrant Bhuria, said.

Going by the figure on missing women in Madhya Pradesh, 130 women are reported missing in the state every day.

“This is a shocking situation. This speaks volumes on the law-and-order situation in the state”, the tribal Congress leader said.