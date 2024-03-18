Over 60% Attend Group 1 Prelims in Kurnool, Nandyal

Kurnool: Kurnool joint collector Narapureddy Maurya announced that 64.48 per cent of candidates appeared for APPSC Group 1 preliminary Paper 1 exam and 64.4 per cent appeared for the Paper 2 exam conducted on Sunday at the 31 examination centres in the district.

Nandyal district collector Dr. K. Srinivasulu announced that 62.06 per cent of the candidates appeared for the Group-1 preliminary examinations conducted at seven centres in the district.