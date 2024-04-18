Over 5.41 lakh Hyderabad voters removed from electoral rolls

Hyderabad: The Election Commission has recently purged 5.41 lakh voters from the electoral rolls in Hyderabad district, encompassing 15 Assembly constituencies. This targets deceased, relocated, and duplicate voters to ensure integrity of the electoral process, the district election officer said on Wednesday.



Efforts to uphold the purity of the electoral roll have been ongoing, with a focus on adhering to Election Commission of India (ECI) guidelines and ensuring equitable access to polling stations, according to an official release. Since January 2023, a comprehensive effort has led to the removal of 47,141 deceased voters, 4,39,801 relocated voters, and 54,259 duplicate voters.

This cleanup process, carried out in accordance with ECI directives, involved meticulous adherence to procedural requirements. Additionally, efforts were made to rectify discrepancies such as "non-standard" house numbers on the electoral roll, with corrections applied to 1,81,405 voter records in Hyderabad district.

Another vital initiative aimed to consolidate split voters within families into single polling stations, resulting in 3,78,713 corrections to facilitate voter participation. The DEO, also serving as GHMC Commissioner affirmed a commitment to ensuring voter facilitation and conducting fair elections.