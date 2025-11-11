Over 50 Detained In Raids Across J-K For Anti-State Activities

SRINAGAR: The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Monday detained over 50 people for their alleged involvement in anti-state activities, an officer said. The detentions were made in raids in Budgam, Baramulla, Ganderbal, Anantnag, Kulgam, Pulwama, and Shopian districts of the valley.

Police in Budgam in central Kashmir cracked down on the separatist network of the US-based Ghulam Nabi Fai, a lobbyist who has been declared a proclaimed offender by an NIA court, a police spokesperson said.

Multiple searches conducted by Budgam Police to target Fai's network, he said.

Fai has been booked under various sections UAPA and Section 66 of the IT Act at the Budgam Police Station.

"The Court of Special Judge NIA, Budgam has already declared him a Proclaimed Offender on April 30, 2025, in connection with the said case. Proceedings of attachment of his property are also being carried out by Budgam Police," the spokesperson said.

Fai, he said, heads the Washington-based Kashmiri American Council (KAC), backed by Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), and is known for propagating Pakistan's narrative on Kashmir.

During the operation, multiple houses were searched and several individuals were detained for questioning, the spokesperson said.

He said Budgam Police has also intensified its crackdown on J&K Nationals Operating from Pakistan/Pak-Occupied Kashmir (JKNOPs) and SIM card vendors facilitating terror communications.

In Ganderbal district in central Kashmir, police raided several premises linked with JKNOPs.

During these raids, the police detained 39 people and lodged them in Dignibal Jail, after credible inputs suggested their involvement in activities detrimental to public peace and security, the spokesperson said.

A number of digital devices and incriminating materials were seized in the raids and have been sent for detailed forensic analysis.

In Kulgam district of south Kashmir, police targeted the overground workers, or OGWs, and UAPA and PSA accused, sympathisers and relatives of killed and active terrorists, particularly in areas where encounters had earlier taken place, the spokesperson said.

Eight relatives of JKNOPs and OGWs were detained and sent to jail under preventive laws, he said.

The spokesperson said similar police actions were taken in Baramulla.

All in all, 16 properties linked with PoK/Pakistan-based Kashmiri natives were searched, resulting in 10 individuals being bound down under preventive provisions, the spokesperson said.

He said 23 locations associated with OGWs were raided, with 16 OGWs bound down for aiding unlawful activities.

"Six properties belonging to UAPA-accused individuals (currently on bail) were searched, and five OGWs were bound down," he added.

Eleven SIM card vendors were questioned to ensure compliance with subscriber verification norms and prevent misuse of telecom services.

Besides, 175 vehicles were checked at strategic nakas and checkpoints along the National Highway and other vital routes.

Thirty-two Cordon and Search Operations (CASOs) were conducted simultaneously across different parts of the district, the spokesperson added.

Raids were made at Lal Chowk in Anantnag targeting the residence of a JKNOP, and in the rear side area of Jail Kheribal district.

Similar raids and searches were carried out at multiple locations in Shopian and Pulwama districts.

In Pulwama, the Special Jail (Correctional Home) was also searched, the spokesperson said.