Over 48,000 Women Reported Missing In Maharashtra In 2025: Govt

MUMBAI: The Maharashtra government on Tuesday informed the State Legislature that 48,278 women were reported missing in the State in 2025, of whom 36,581 have been traced, leaving 11,697 still unaccounted for.

During the same year, 12,113 minor girls were reported missing, with 10,295 traced so far. The data was provided in a written reply by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who also heads the Home Department, in response to a question on missing women and girls.

According to the reply, Mumbai recorded 1,723 cases of missing girls in 2025, nearly ten times higher than in 2024.

A comparative review of 2024–25 data on missing children aged 15–18 years across Maharashtra showed an overall rise in cases, particularly among girls in urban centres such as Mumbai and Navi Mumbai.

However, the government stated that police performance remained strong, with over 96 per cent of missing children traced statewide. Nagpur recorded a decline in cases, indicating improved preventive measures.

The question was raised by BJP legislators Atul Bhatkhalkar and Sanjay Upadhyay, and Shiv Sena MLA Mangesh Kudalkar, among others.

They sought details on reports that between 2024 and 2025, a total of 37,695 girls and women went missing in Maharashtra, including 4,096 minor girls and 33,599 adult women. The legislators also sought district-wise figures for Raigad, Navi Mumbai, Mumbai, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and Nagpur.

Responding to these queries, Mr. Fadnavis said, “In Maharashtra during 2024, a total of 45,662 women were reported missing, out of whom 30,877 were traced.

In the same year, 11,316 minor girls were reported missing, and 8,475 were traced. In 2025, 48,278 women were reported missing, of whom 36,581 were traced. In addition to this, 12,113 minor girls were reported missing in 2025, and 10,295 of them were traced.”

Providing district- and city-wise data, the CM said that in Raigad district, 102 minor girls were reported missing in 2024 and all were traced, while in 2025, 70 minor girls went missing, of whom 66 were traced.

Under the Mumbai Police Commissionerate during 2024–25, 1,435 minor boys and 3,080 minor girls were reported missing, of whom 1,409 boys and 3,046 girls were traced. In Navi Mumbai, 151 boys and 304 girls were reported missing in 2024, with 146 boys and 300 girls traced. In 2025, 172 boys and 346 girls went missing, while 167 boys and 327 girls were traced.

In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, 30 women and five minor girls were reported missing in 2024, of whom 23 women and four girls were traced.

In 2025, 22 women and 17 minor girls went missing, with 19 women and 10 girls traced.

In Nagpur, 1,904 women and 370 minor girls were reported missing in 2024, of whom 1,728 women and 352 girls were traced. In 2025, 1,875 women and 391 minor girls went missing, while 1,704 women and 371 girls were traced. “Overall, in Nagpur over the two years, 3,779 women and 761 minor girls were reported missing, of whom 3,432 women and 723 girls were traced,” Mr. Fadnavis said.

The Chief Minister said the State had conducted 13 drives under Operation Muskan between July 2015 and December 2024 to trace missing and exploited children and reunite them with their families.

Operation Muskan 14 is currently underway from January 20 to February 20, 2026. “To trace missing women and children, the state issued a circular on April 15, 2025, following which Missing Cells were made operational across all police units. Under the Mission Cell, special drives — Operation Search 1 and Operation Search 2 — were conducted, leading to the tracing of 5,066 women and 2,771 children,” he said.