Over 4,500 Indian Students Return From Bangladesh Amid Ongoing Protests: MEA

New Delhi: The Ministry of External Affairs on Sunday announced that over 4,500 Indian students have returned to India from Bangladesh following the ongoing protests against job quotas in the neighbouring country



"Over 4500 Indian students have returned to India. The High Commission has been making arrangements for security escort for safe travel of Indian nationals to the border-crossing points. 500 students of Nepal, 38 of Bhutan and 1 of Maldives have also arrived in India," the statement read."The High Commission and our Assistant High Commissions continue to be in regular touch with local authorities for the safety and security of Indian nationals. They are also in regular contact with remaining students in various universities in Bangladesh and with Indian nationals for their welfare and assistance," it added.MEA said that they have been coordinating with relevant Indian authorities to ensure a smooth passage for citizens at land-ports and airports."The High Commission in Dhaka is also coordinating with civil aviation authorities of Bangladesh and commercial airlines to ensure availability of flight services between India and Bangladesh," the ministry said.MEA issued emergency contact numbers of The High Commission of India in Dhaka and the Assistant High Commissions of India in Bangladesh for the assistance of Indian nationals and it is listed belowHigh Commission of India, Dhaka: +880-1937400591Assistant High Commission of India, Chittagong: +080-1814654/97/ +880-1814654/99Assistant High Commission of India, Rajshahi: +880-1788148696Assistant High Commission of India, Sylhet: +880-1313076411 +880-1313076417Assistant High Commission of India, Khulna: +880-1812817799