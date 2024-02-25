Visakhapatnam: The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) Group-2 examinations took place across 105 centres here on Sunday. Altogether 39,300 out of 47,491 applicants took the exams, marking an attendance rate of 82.75 per cent.



District collector A. Mallikharjuna commended the thorough planning and preemptive measures implemented by the district administration to ensure smooth conduct of the exams.

To assist candidates, the Andhra Pradesh state road transport corporation (APSRTC) arranged special buses for the examinees, considering the spread of the examinations across 105 venues.



The district collector conducted surprise inspections to maintain integrity and fairness of the examination process. Additional SP P. Satyanarayana Rao oversaw the examinations in Anakapalli and Chodavaram, ensuring meticulous arrangements and providing guidance to the police personnel. In Visakhapatnam, police commissioner Ravi Shankar Ayyanar also visited various centres, stressing upon the importance of creating a peaceful environment conducive to optimal performance of all the candidates.











