Over 300 Rifles, Large Cache of Arms Seized in Manipur

Imphal: A large cache of arms and ammunition, including over 300 rifles, were recovered from the five Imphal valley districts of Manipur, an official said on Saturday. The major arms seizure was made by joint teams of the Manipur Police, Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), and the Army in a well-coordinated intelligence-based operation on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday, he said.

Among the items seized were 151 SLR rifles, 65 INSAS rifles, 73 other rifles, five carbine guns, two MP5 guns, 12 light machine guns, six AK series rifles, two Amogh rifles, one mortar, six pistols, one AR-15 and two flare guns, he added.