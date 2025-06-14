 Top
Over 300 Rifles, Large Cache of Arms Seized in Manipur

PTI
14 Jun 2025 1:17 PM IST

Joint forces recover massive stockpile in Imphal valley districts during operation

Security forces seized over 300 rifles and other weapons during a coordinated operation in Manipur’s Imphal valley districts, officials said.

Imphal: A large cache of arms and ammunition, including over 300 rifles, were recovered from the five Imphal valley districts of Manipur, an official said on Saturday. The major arms seizure was made by joint teams of the Manipur Police, Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), and the Army in a well-coordinated intelligence-based operation on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday, he said.

Among the items seized were 151 SLR rifles, 65 INSAS rifles, 73 other rifles, five carbine guns, two MP5 guns, 12 light machine guns, six AK series rifles, two Amogh rifles, one mortar, six pistols, one AR-15 and two flare guns, he added.
