Over 200 Ex-Maoists To Run In Sunday's Bastar Heritage Marathon

RAIPUR: Deep in the forested belt of Bastar in Chhattisgarh, where history lingers in ancient groves and tribal traditions remain vividly alive, Bastar Heritage Marathon, a distinctive sporting event, is set to unfold on Sunday.

The sporting event will bring together runners from across the country, offering not only the test of endurance but also a rare immersion into one of India’s one of the most culturally rich and ecologically diverse regions.

The marathon is scheduled to commence at the historic Lalbagh Ground in Jagdalpur, headquarters of Bastar, and conclude at the famed Chitrakote waterfall, often described as ‘Niagara of Asia’.

The 42-km route will take participants through dense sal forests, quiet hamlets, and undulating terrain, capturing the essence of Bastar’s landscape at every step.

The event has been structured to welcome runners of varying abilities, with categories spanning 42 km (full marathon), 21 km (half marathon), and 10 km and 5 km fun run, a spokesman of the Chhattisgarh government said on Saturday.

A total prize purse of Rs 25 lakh has been announced, alongside dedicated awards for participants from the Bastar division, comprising seven districts of Bastar, Kanker, Kondagaon, Dantewada, Narayanpur, Sukma and Bijapur.

Beyond its athletic appeal, the marathon carries a deeper narrative.

In a region once marked by insurgency, a notable number of participants will include rehabilitated former Maoists, the spokesman said.

Their participation reflects a broader transition underway in Bastar, one that seeks to replace conflict with opportunity, the spokesman said.

This transformation has been supported by targeted rehabilitation initiatives such as ‘Lon Varratu’ (Come Back Home) campaign in Dantewada and the ‘Poona Margam’ programme, which translates to “Rehabilitation and Rejuvenation”.

Participants, many of whom are new to organized sports, are undergoing structured coaching in local grounds under experienced trainers.

For women participants, the shift has been especially significant, officials involved in their training, say.

Moving away from environments marked by fear, they now speak of a growing sense of safety and social acceptance, the officials say.

According to the spokesman, more than 200 rehabilitated former Maoists from Bastar division are expected to take part, alongside professional athletes, students, and local residents.

At a broader level, the event seeks to reposition the region’s identity, the spokesman said.

By combining sport with cultural and ecological tourism, the initiative aims to present Bastar as a destination defined not by its past conflicts, but by its heritage, spirit, and emerging opportunities, the spokesman said.