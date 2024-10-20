Over 20 flights Get Fresh Bomb Threats on Sunday

Hyderabad: More than 20 flights received fresh bomb threats on Sunday. Airlines such as IndiGo, Akasa Air, Vistara and Air India received threats.



Six flights each of IndiGo, Akasa Air, Vistara and Air India received bomb threats, reported news agency PTI.

The Airlines have issued separate statements, assuring safety of the passengers.





IndiGo in its statement said, "The safety and security of our passengers and crew is our highest priority and we are working closely with the relevant authorities and taking all necessary precautions as per the guidelines."

IndiGo flights that received bomb threats are 6E 58 flight operating from Jeddah to Mumbai, 6E 87 from Kozhikode to Dammam, 6E 11 Delhi to Istanbul flight, 6E 17 operating from Mumbai to Istanbul, 6E 133 flight from Pune to Jodhpur and 6E 112 operating from Goa to Ahmedabad.





Six Akasa Air flights also received bomb threats and the airline spokesperson said that Emergency Response team was immediately activated and all standard operating procedures were initiated including informing authorities and monitoring the situation in real-time.



"Captains and crew members of respective flights followed the required emergency procedures, and prescribed safety and security protocols in coordination with the local authorities. The Airport Services teams at all impacted airports coordinated with local authorities to ensure efficient handling of the situation. Refreshments and passenger needs were addressed as required. Following defined procedures and thorough inspections of six aircraft, they have been released for operations," the spokesperson added.

The Akasa Air flights that received bomb threats are QP 1102 flying from Ahmedabad to Mumbai, QP 1378 from Delhi to Goa, QP 1385 Mumbai to Bagdogra flight, QP 1406 operating from Delhi to Hyderabad, QP 1519 from Kochi to Mumbai and QP 1526 flying from Lucknow to Mumbai.



Vistara also got security threats for six flights which are UK25 (Delhi to Frankfurt), UK106 (Singapore to Mumbai), UK146 (Bali to Delhi), UK116 (Singapore to Delhi), UK110 (Singapore to Pune) and UK107 (Mumbai to Singapore).



"In line with the protocols, all relevant authorities were immediately notified, and security procedures, as directed by them, are being carried out," a Vistara spokesperson said in a statement.