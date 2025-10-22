Over 1,800 School Dropouts Re-Enrolled In Odisha’s Malkangiri As ‘Back To School’ Drive Gains Momentum

Bhubaneswar: In a significant step toward reducing educational disparities, the Malkangiri district administration in Odisha has successfully re-enrolled over 1,800 school dropouts as part of the state’s ambitious ‘Back to School’ initiative, officials confirmed on Wednesday.

Launched under the aegis of Odisha State Open Schooling, the re-enrolment campaign is a flagship effort to combat illiteracy and bring out-of-school children—both dropouts and those who never enrolled—back into the fold of formal education.

The initiative has seen widespread mobilisation across the district, with special registration camps set up in various blocks to identify and enroll children. So far, 8,111 children have been identified: 6,075 had previously dropped out of school, while 2,036 had never been enrolled.

Of these, 1,897 students have already been re-enrolled, marking a promising beginning to what officials hope will be a transformative campaign.

The programme offers a flexible learning framework to accommodate diverse needs. Children under 14 are being placed in age-appropriate classes, while those older than 14—many of whom had to abandon their studies due to financial hardship—are given the opportunity to directly prepare for the Class 10 board examination. Weekend classes are also being organised for older students, allowing them to balance learning with other responsibilities.

The impact of the initiative is already visible at the grassroots level. In Kenduguda village, Sudarshan Jani, who left school after Class 8 to support his family by working in the fields, has now returned to his studies. Similarly, Kumari Muduli, who dropped out after Class 5 due to financial constraints, has also re-enrolled.

“The financial condition of my family forced me to give up my education. But now, the government has given us another chance,” Kumari said.

Kumari’s elder sister, who accompanied her to the enrolment camp, praised the state government’s efforts. “My sister had discontinued her studies. Inspired by this initiative, I brought her here. I thank the government—this will change many children’s futures.”

To streamline the process, special enrolment drives are being held at the panchayat level, ensuring that every eligible child is reached and supported.

Officials say the goal is not only to increase enrolment numbers but also to foster a culture where education becomes a sustainable priority in communities long burdened by socio-economic challenges.