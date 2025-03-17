Over 13,000 Missing Persons Still Untraced in Odisha: CM Mohan Majhi

Bhubaneswar: The issue of missing persons in Odisha has raised serious concerns, with over 13,000 individuals still untraced in the state. Chief Minister Mohan Majhi revealed in the Odisha Legislative Assembly on Monday that a total of 20,060 people have been reported missing across the state in the past eight months, from June 1, 2024, to February 28, 2025.

The revelation came in response to a question from Congress MLA Sofia Firdous, who sought details on the number of missing persons cases registered since June 2024, how many had been resolved, and how many remain pending. She also questioned the reasons behind the delay in resolving the cases and the challenges faced by authorities in tracing the missing individuals.

According to official data, 7,048 missing persons have been traced so far, leaving 13,012 individuals still unaccounted for. The high number of unresolved cases has sparked growing public concern.

The government has assured that efforts are being intensified to trace the missing individuals. Law enforcement agencies are collaborating with various departments and using modern surveillance technology to track and rescue those still missing.

Meanwhile, opposition parties have urged the government to take immediate and stringent measures to address the rising number of missing persons in the state.