Over 10,000 Indian Flights to West Asia Cancelled Amid War; DGCA Eases Pilot Duty Rules

New Delhi: The government on Tuesday said that over 10,000 flights by Indian carriers to West Asia have been cancelled since the war broke out in the region. The move of the government comes at a time when widespread closures of key transit corridors have forced airlines to suspend or reroute services, particularly on long-haul routes to Europe and North America, according to a senior civil aviation ministry.

“On average, Indian carriers used to fly about 300 to 350 flights daily to the Middle East (both ways put together). Today that number has come down to 80-90. That takes the total (flights cancelled by Indian carriers) since the beginning of the situation, that is from February 28, to over 10,000,” Asangba Chuba Ao, joint secretary in the ministry of civil aviation, said at a news briefing on West Asia developments.

The conflict, which started with the US and Israel attacking Iran and Tehran's sweeping retaliation, has led to airspace closure or severe restrictions in several countries across West Asia, including Israel, Jordan, Lebanon, Kuwait, Qatar, Bahrain, and the UAE. “This has led to "unprecedented disruption in global aviation networks and international connectivity,” he said, adding that flights, especially to Europe and North America by Indian carriers, have to take longer routes, which has increased travel time and associated cost.

Meanwhile, airline regulator directorate general of civil aviation (DGCA) has temporarily relaxed pilot flight duty time limitation (FDTL) for long-haul flights, a senior official said on Tuesday. “The DGCA move is aimed at ensuring pilot availability for smooth operations," Chuba said

Under this relaxation, permissible flight time and duty periods have been extended (for example, flight time increased to around 11.5 hours), enabling airlines to manage longer routes caused by airspace restrictions and geopolitical tensions. The move aims to ensure smoother flight operations and maintain schedule reliability, especially for international routes affected by rerouting.

The relaxation, which is valid till April 30, is to help prevent acute crew shortages, Chuba said that the deadline would be reviewed for closure to its expiry. “It will be revisited. We still have some time. It is an evolving situation and taking into consideration what happens in coming days, this dispensation will be re-looked at. If required, we will take the necessary call at that point of time,” he added.

ON India’s calibrated rates on jet fuel price that pass on only a portion of the required increase to domestic airlines, he said the government intervention on the price of ATF, which constitutes around 40 per cent of an airline's operating cost, has ensured that domestic airfares remain stable. “The government response has been focused on ensuring passenger safety and convenience,” he added.

Amid the West Asia war, Air India has suspended its flights to Israel. The suspension of flights has caused major worries among more than 40 thousand Indians living in Israel who wish to travel to India for personal or professional reasons, or even to escape the escalating tensions in the region.

Indians looking to leave Israel have to go through Jordan or Egypt by entering the two countries through the land crossings. The Indian mission in Tel Aviv has been assisting those looking to travel through various means.

An Air India official also said that the airline has suspended flights on the New Delhi-Tel Aviv route till May 31. “Most of the leading airlines have suspended their operations on the Tel Aviv route, with only Israeli carriers operating under severe restrictions,” the official said.

The ministry of civil aviation is actively engaged in working on significant measures to support the industry during this time", he said without elaborating.

"Other measures taken in view of the war included granting special dispensation to foreign carriers such as Emirates, Kuwait Airways, and Jazeera to operate passenger aircraft for all cargo services to maintain the supply chain. This has ensured seamless continuity of critical cargo movement despite the ongoing disruptions,” he added.