Over 100 Minor Victims in Goa Sex Scandal Linked to Councillor’s Son: Congress Leader

Panaji: Goa Congress chief Amit Patkar on Saturday claimed the sex scandal in which the son of a councillor is an accused involves more than 100 minor victims and that the police were initially reluctant to register a case.

Soham (20), son of Sushant Naik, a member of Curchorem Municipal Council in south Goa, was arrested on March 21 in four cases filed under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, Goa Children's Act, Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Information Technology Act for allegedly raping minor girls, filming their obscene videos and circulating them.