Outrage In MP: Republic Day Feast Served On Waste Paper Scraps In Govt School

Bhopal: Authorities of a government-run high school in Madhya Pradesh’s Maihar district threw all hygiene norms in the air by serving the ‘Republic Day feast’ to the children on waste paper scraps on January 26, triggering public outrage.

The Maihar district collector Rani Batad took serious note of it after a viral video capturing the incident came to her notice on Tuesday.

The video showing the students of government high school, Bhatigawa, being served the feast, comprising ‘puri’ and ‘halwa’, organized on the occasion of the Republic Day on January 26, on waste paper scraps and torn pages of notebooks and textbooks went viral on social media on Tuesday, inviting criticism from several quarters.

District project coordinator Vishnu Tripathi conducted a probe into the incident and submitted his report to the district collector, official sources said.

Based on the probe report, the district collector has sent a proposal to the commissioner, Rewa, to place the school in-charge principal Sunil Kumar Tripathy under suspension, a senior district officer said.

This apart, one-month-salary of the local block resource coordinator has been deducted, he added.

According to the district collector, a show cause notice has been issued to the official in charge of the midday meal scheme in the district panchayat.

The collector also issued a directive to the district education officials to ensure that hygiene and dignity of the children in the schools are not compromised at any cost and warned them of stringent action if there will be any lapse into it.

The Madhya Pradesh unit of Congress shared the video on social media, terming it as an insult not only to the students but also to the education system.