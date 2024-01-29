Outrage As Anantapur Hostel Warden Beats Students, Turns Room Into Bar

Anantapur: Samsid International School's residential facility turned into a nightmare for students when warden Vijayashankar Varaprasad was found brutally beating Class V and VI students while inebriated. His room, discovered reeking of alcohol and littered with hundreds of empty liquor bottles, stood as a grim testament to his negligence.

Parents, notified by a student noticing burn marks on his classmate's body, alerted others and contacted the police. By the time officers arrived, Varaprasad had fled. Anantapur rural inspector Ramakrishna Reddy confirmed a case was registered against him, while a special team launched a manhunt.

The incident sparked outrage, with student unions demanding stringent action against both Varaprasad and the school management for failing to ensure student safety. "Instead of guiding children, the warden used the hostel as his personal bar and tortured students," fumed a union representative.