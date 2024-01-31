OU Students Seek Literary Centre on Gaddar

While paying floral tribute in the cultural hall on Wednesday, they urged the state government to establish a literary and research centre in his name on the campus.

Following the ceremony at the university, they praised the plans that are underway for installing Gaddar’s statue in Tellapur and hoped the leadership had not made the announcement as mere tokenism and unveil his statue at the earliest.

Later, leaders of the student unions, including AISF’s Nelli Satya, Naam Saidulu and Divakar delivered impassioned speeches highlighting Gaddar’s life story and stressed upon his opposition to oppression and inequality, noting how he dedicated his life to awakening societal consciousness through his words and songs. They reflected upon Gaddar’s significant role in the cultural and literary spheres and believed that such an institution would be a fitting tribute to his legacy.

The student leaders, drawing parallels with Gaddar’s principles, expressed their opposition to the authoritarian rule of the previous BRS government and appealed to the current government to recognise Gaddar’s service to “Gaddar’s influence continues to resonate, inspiring a new generation at the university to advocate for social justice and democratic values. His fight, principles and values are eternal, teaching us since decades and will continue in the coming generations too,” Satya told Deccan Chronicle.