OU hostels and messes to be closed from May 1

Hyderabad: The Osmania University hostels and messes will be closed from May 1 to 31 in view of the summer vacation, informed Chief Warden of OU Hostels and Messes on Monday.

The Chief Warden has released a notice of the same and also said that there is a shortage of water and electricity in the hostels due to severe summer. He requested the cooperation of all the boarders in this regard.



On the other hand, the University students on Saturday staged a protest demanding regular water supply and allegedly complained that they are facing water shortage for a week.