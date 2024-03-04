Osmania University Lays Foundation Stone to New Building, Felicitates Rs.5 Crores Donor Gopal Krishna

Hyderabad: The Osmania University College of Engineering College will get a building for its electrical enginnering department, thanks to a Rs 5-crore donation by its 1988-batch almnus, Gopal T.K. Krishna, founder-chairman of Krishna Engineering Consultants.

“The university believes in the mantras of transparency, accountability and responsibility,” Osmania University Vice Chancellor Prof. D. Ravinder at a ceremony on Monday to felicitate Krishna and to lay the foundation stone for the building. “Only the greatest hearts thrive to thank and pay back to their roots,” the Vice Chancellor said.Speaking with Deccan Chronicle, Krishna said it was his childhood desire to give back to his department. He said “In 1988, I donated `1.9 lakhs to the department. With the current donation, I’m paying tribute to my mentor Prof. Y. Narasimhan by naming the building after him.”“The donation will completely go towards the construction of the building. Every student must have a smile on their face when they walk into the building” he said.Krishna, a graduate of the Methodist Boys' Multipurpose Higher Secondary School in Hyderabad, received his BE degree in electrical engineering from Osmania University, Hyderabad.After immigrating to the US, he received three masters degrees, in electrical engineering, business administration and sanitary engineering. He is the founder and president of Krishna Engineering Consultants, Inc. Krishna, a Republican Party leader in the US, was elected co-chairman of the Republican Party of Iowa state.OUCE Principal Prof. P. Chandrashekar, Osmania Alumni Foundation president and director Dr D. Vijay Kumar, electrical engineering department head Prof. E. Vidyasagar participated in the event.