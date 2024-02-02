Osmania Alumnus Appointed Tripura Governor; Felicitation Event Set

Hyderabad: The Alumni Association of Osmania University (AAOU) and Osmania Foundation said they would felicitate Nallu Indrasena Reddy, an alumnus, who was recently appointed Tripura Governor on February 4. The event will be held at the Prof. G. Ram Reddy Centre for Distance Education. Indrasena Reddy, an M.Sc (Mathematics) pass-out of 1974, has demonstrated excellence in academia and alumni leadership, making OU proud, the association said. Reddy's journey from active alumni involvement to the Governor's office was a testament to his leadership and commitment to public service.



