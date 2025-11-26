Orry Summoned in Rs 252-Crore Drug Probe After Accused Names Him in Statement

Mumbai’s Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) has summoned social media personality Orhan Awatramani — widely known as Orry — for questioning in connection with a major drug-trafficking probe. The development has drawn significant public and media attention due to Orry’s high-profile public image and the scale of the case, which involves one of Maharashtra’s largest-ever mephedrone seizures.

The investigation dates back to 2024, when ANC officials uncovered a large-scale narcotics manufacturing network operating out of a factory in Sangli district. The raid led to the seizure of more than 120 kg of mephedrone, valued at approximately Rs 252 crore, and exposed what police described as an interstate drug syndicate.

After months of tracking key players, authorities arrested one of the alleged masterminds, Mohammad Salim Mohammad Suhail Shaikh — popularly known as “Lavish” or “Salim.” He was taken into custody after being deported from Dubai in late 2025.

During interrogation, Shaikh reportedly claimed involvement in organising high-profile parties where drugs were supplied. He also named several public figures, including Orry. Based on these statements, the ANC issued a summons to Orry — a procedural step intended to verify Shaikh’s claims. Officials emphasised that a summon does not imply guilt or confirm involvement.

Orry was asked to report to the ANC’s Ghatkopar unit in mid-November 2025 but reportedly sought an extension citing prior commitments, which police granted. Investigators are expected to question him about the parties mentioned in the statements, his association with those already under scrutiny, and whether he has any knowledge of the broader network. No charges have been filed against him at this stage.

Legal experts cautioned against speculation, noting that questioning individuals — including public figures — is common during complex criminal investigations. “A summons is part of due process, not an accusation,” a senior official familiar with the probe said.

Meanwhile, the Rs 252-crore case continues to expand, with the ANC examining possible links to money laundering, interstate trafficking, and a wider supply chain. Several other individuals have also been questioned as part of the ongoing investigation.

For now, Orry’s appearance before ANC marks another step in a probe that is still evolving.

This article is authored by Sakshi, an intern from St Joseph’s Degree and PG College