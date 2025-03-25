ORIX Corporation India gets Rs 300 crore investment from Japanese parent firm

Pune: ORIX Corporation India, the mobility solutions and financial services provider, on Tuesday said it has secured Rs 300 crore in equity investment from its Japanese parent firm ORIX Corporation for expansion.

The strategic investment reinforces the group's long-term commitment to India's rapidly growing mobility and financial services sectors to further strengthen its footprint in the domestic market and accelerate the expansion of ORIX India's leasing, mobility, and financial services businesses.

The growth capital will help ORIX India scale its leasing and mobility solutions businesses under ORIX Corporation while also driving the growth of its financial services portfolio under ORIX Leasing and Financial Services (OLFS), the wholly-owned subsidiary of ORIX Corporation India said.

The investment will also support key initiatives including digital transformation, infrastructure enhancement and sustainability-driven initiatives such as green mobility and EV leasing, the company said.

"ORIX India has been an integral part of our global operations, and its consistent growth and innovation reflect our shared vision for the future of mobility and financial services in India,” said Yoshiaki Matsuoka, Executive Officer, group strategy business unit for Asia and Australia Business Group at ORIX Corporation.

He said as the company enters its next phase of expansion, “We are committed to supporting its growth and strengthening their position as a leading player in the country."