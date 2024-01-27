Orient Cement Factory workers for trade union polls

Adilabad: Members of the ‘Orient Cement Factory Permanent Workers Local Union’at Devapur of Mancherial district on Saturday staged a protest in front of the district labour office in Adilabad, demanding conducting elections for a recognized trade union in the next ten days before the election code for the Lok Sabha polls come into force in the state.



The workers raised the slogan “We want elections and not to postpone” and demanded the officials concerned who had been postponing the union polls.



They submitted a representation to the joint commissioner of the labour department, (in exchange for Adilabad) Sunitha.







