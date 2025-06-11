Ordinance Issued To Set Up Special Authority For Nashik Kumbh Mela

According to the ordinance, the authority has been given a power to prepare the Kumbh Mela Plan in consultation with the Committee of Ministers and submit the same to the State Government for final approval. Apart from this it will act as planning, coordinating and implementing authority to organize and manage Kumbh Mela and allied activities. In addition to this, the authority will give administrative approvals for works proposed under the Kumbh Mela Plan. “It will also supervise the tendering process of all the concerned departments, local authorities, government companies, statutory bodies and corporations for works, procurements and services,” officials said.

The government had already issued Rs 4065 crore worth tenders for various works including construction of roads, Sewage Treatment Plants (STPs) in Nashik, optical fibre CCTV. Officials said that the authority would now review the tender process.

The ordinance said that the Authority would impose fees on vehicle parking and entrance. Besides, it will decide charges for allowing sale, advertisement and demonstration of products in the Kumbh mela. It will also levy charges on services offered to individuals.

As per the ordinance, the state government will constitute a committee of ministers for Kumbha Mela by issuing a notification. The committee of ministers shall review the work of the authority, examine the report and approve the fees decided by the Authority.

The ordinance said, “There shall be constituted a fund to be called the Kumbh Mela Fund (KMF).” Any grant from the state government or central government, fee, charges and surcharges imposed by the authority will be credited to the KMF.

According to the urban development department officials, the ordinance was much needed as the works for the Kumbh Mela will need to be expedited. “We are running out of time as many projects need approval from a competent authority. Therefore, the ordinance was issued,” the officials.

The Nashik Simhastha Kumbh Mela will commence with the flag hoisting ceremony on October 31, 2026.



