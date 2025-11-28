Orange Alert as Cyclone Ditwah Nears Coasts of TN, Puducherry

In a press bulletin, IMD said that the system, which has intensified with strong winds and the potential for extremely heavy rainfall, is expected to reach the southwest Bay of Bengal near the North Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and south Andhra Pradesh coasts by early morning of November 30, prompting widespread advisories for coastal residents and fishermen.

According to the IMD, Ditwah moved at a speed of 10 kmph during the past six hours and at 0230 hrs IST on Friday lay centred near latitude 8.1°N and longitude 81.2°E, about 50 km south of Trincomalee, 70 km northwest of Batticaloa, 220 km north of Hambantota, 460 km south-southeast of Puducherry and 560 km south-southeast of Chennai.

The cyclone is likely to continue tracking north-northwestwards along the Sri Lanka coast and into the adjoining sea before emerging into the Bay of Bengal.

Heavy Rainfall forecast for Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal

On 27 November 2025 (Day 1), light to moderate rain occurred at isolated places over Tamil Nadu, with heavier activity over South Tamil Nadu. Thunderstorms and lightning appeared at one or two locations. Heavy rainfall was recorded in Ramanathapuram, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Pudukkottai and Nagapattinam districts.

On 28 November 2025 (Day 2), light to moderate rain is likely at many places over South Tamil Nadu and at a few places in the northern parts of the state, Puducherry and Karaikal. Extremely heavy rainfall at one or two places is forecast over Nagapattinam, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur and Pudukkottai districts.