Oppostion leaders welcome Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's Interim Bail

New Delhi: Opposition leaders have expressed their support for the Supreme Court's decision to grant interim bail to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.



Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan hailed the decision as a victory for democratic forces, emphasizing the importance of dissent in any democratic society.





Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin highlighted that Kejriwal's bail strengthens the INDIA bloc, a coalition of opposition parties, and reinforces democracy.

Congress leader Pawan Khera welcomed the court's intervention in Kejriwal's case and urged for justice for former Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren.



West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressed her happiness over Kejriwal's bail, seeing it as beneficial during the current elections.





NCP leader Sharad Pawar underscored the importance of democracy in India and applauded the court's decision to grant bail to Kejriwal.

Shiv Sena leader Priyanka Chaturvedi described Kejriwal's bail as a significant victory and criticized attempts by the BJP to silence opposition voices.



Another Shiv Sena leader, Aaditya Thackeray, viewed Kejriwal's relief as a sign of change against the alleged dictatorial regime.



Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann pledged to intensify the fight for democracy following the court's decision, emphasizing Kejriwal's significance as a symbol of progressive thought.



The Supreme Court's decision grants Kejriwal interim bail until June 1, allowing him to continue campaigning in the ongoing Lok Sabha elections. Kejriwal was arrested in connection with allegations of corruption and money laundering related to the Delhi government's former excise policy for 2021-22.

