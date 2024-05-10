'Opposition wants to bury me alive, but people are my security shield', asserts Modi

Nandurbar (Maharashtra): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said some in the opposition want to bury him alive, but people of the country are his security shield and they won't let any harm come to him. Lashing out at the opposition Shiv Sena (UBT) headed by former Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray, the BJP stalwart asserted the "nakli (fake) Shiv Sena" abuses him in such a way that it pleases its "favourite vote-bank".



"The nakli Shiv Sena wants to bury me alive. They abuse me in such a way that it is liked by their favourite vote-bank. They also take a bomb blast accused for election campaigning," Modi said while addressing a campaign rally in north Maharashtra's Nandurbar in support of BJP candidate Hina Gavit.

The BJP on Thursday claimed 1993 serial bomb blasts accused Iqbal Musa alias Baba Chauhan was seen in a Lok Sabha campaign rally of Shiv Sena (UBT) Mumbai North West candidate Amol Kirtikar. The allegations were denied by Musa as well as Kirtikar, both of whom claimed they did not know each other.

He maintained the opposition has lost people's support and trust, and that is why their political space is shrinking. "People of India are my security cover. They can't bury me alive or dead," the PM told the crowd.

He was apparently referring to Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut's alleged comments about �burying him (Modi) in Maharashtra just like Mughal emperor Aurangzeb�.

"The Congress says 'Modi teri kabar khudegi' (Modi, your grave will be dug). While abusing me they keep in mind voter appeasement. (Shiv Sena founder) Balasaheb Thackeray must be very sad," averred the BJP's star campaigner.

The Congress is an ally of the Shiv Sena (UBT) in Maharashtra. Nandurbar is among 11 Lok Sabha seats in Maharashtra that will go to polls in the fourth phase on May 13.