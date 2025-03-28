Opposition walks out of Rajya Sabha over MP attack issue

New Delhi:The Samajwadi Party (SP), Congress, and several other Opposition parties staged a walkout from the Rajya Sabha during the morning session on Thursday protesting the Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar’s decision to not allow discussion on the alleged threat and attempt to attack the residence of a sitting MP in Agra.

Javed Ali Khan and Ramji Lal Suman, both belonging to the SP, had given notice to demand discussion over the alleged threat and attempt to attack the residence of a former Union minister and sitting member of the Rajya Sabha in Agra by some anti-social elements.

The Chairman did not accept any of the notices. Dhankhar, however, said he would accommodate the members in Zero Hour to raise their points. As the House proceeded with the Zero Hour mentions, SP members walked towards the Well.

Amid the protest, Leader of the Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge sought to speak, but he was not given the opportunity. Meanwhile, BJP members started raising slogans of “Rana Sanga Zindabad”. MPs belonging to the SP, Congress, TMC, CPI, CPI-M, RJD, and several other Opposition parties staged a walkout from the House. The residence of Suman was attacked on Wednesday in Agra allegedly by workers of the Karni Sena, days after the lawmaker’s remarks on Rana Sanga triggered a row.

Dhankar also rejected the Congress’ privilege motion against Union home minister Amit Shah. As per Dhankar, the statements made by Shah showed “no transgression” and “adhered to the truth”. In his speech in the Rajya Sabha, Shah alleged that one family controlled the fund during the UPA government.

The motion, moved by Congress spokesperson Jairam Ramesh, was in response to Shah’s comments on the PM Relief Fund.

As per the Congress, these statements by Shah were a “breach of privilege and contempt of the House”.

As per Dhankar, there was no transgression in Shah’s statements, and the Union home minister had an “absolute adherence to truth”.

“I have declined with a deep sense of anguish and pain that we rushed to invoke breach of privilege. We rush to the media, give it traction, and try to tarnish its image. And I have said on a number of occasions, this House will not be a platform to ruin the reputations of people. We have to protect,” he said.

Dhankhar also cited a 1948 government press release to authenticate his statement that a Congress president was part of the management of the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund.

-------------------------------