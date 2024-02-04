Opposition Spews Venom On YSRC: DY CM

Kakinada: Deputy Chief Minister and endowment minister Kottu Satyanarayana said that in spite of the conspiracies of the opposition parties, Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy would emerge victorious in the coming elections, and he would become CM again in the state.

Satyanarayana told the media at Tadepalligudem on Sunday that welfare schemes implemented by the YSRC government had reached every door step in the state. He said, “That’s why Jagan is urging the people to press the button twice, one for the Assembly elections and another for the Lok Sabha elections, as the CM has pressed the button 124 times for the welfare of the people.”



He said that the CM and YSRC are respecting the gods of all religions equally, and all sections of people are getting ready to make Jagan Mohan Reddy chief minister again. He added that certain sections of the media supporting the Telugu Desam-Jana Sena alliance were spewing venom against the Chief Minister and ruling party, but they would not succeed and people would defeat their designs.



The minister said that the ‘Siddam’ meeting at Denduluru on Saturday had become a super success, and it had never been held in the past in Godavari district. However, he said that a Telugu Daily paper could not digest the people’s support for the CM and spew venom on the YSRC government and Jagan Mohan Reddy.



He further added that Jagan was making efforts to protect the sentiments of devotees and the temples with a devotional commitment, but during the Telugu Desam regime, headed by N. Chandrababu Naidu, 40 temples were demolished and the idols of the gods were thrown in dumping yards, and due to these types of acts, Naidu would experience sins in the future. Naidu is an expert at telling lies, but certain papers are disclosing the lies, he stated.



