Opposition Seeks Zirwal’s Resignation Over Acb Rain in Mantralaya

Mumbai: Opposition parties in Maharashtra on Sunday demanded the resignation of Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Minister Narhari Zirwal following an Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) raid at Mantralaya and the arrest of the minister’s personal assistant. On the eve of the budget session of the state legislature, the Opposition also raised questions over the death of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and criticised the government’s response. The absence of senior leaders from the Sharad Pawar-led NCP (SP), a constituent of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), at the opposition meeting drew attention.

The Opposition parties boycotted the customary tea party hosted by the BJP-led Mahayuti government on the eve of the budget session, alleging corruption, anti-people policies and disrespect to constitutional offices. They said the boycott was also due to the Mahayuti government’s “ambiguous stand” on the death of the Deputy Chief Minister in a plane accident at Baramati last month.

The MVA meeting was attended by Shiv Sena (UBT) leaders Bhaskar Jadhav, Aaditya Thackeray, Anil Parab, Ajay Choudhari and Sunil Prabhu, and Congress leaders Vijay Wadettiwar, Satej Patil and Amin Patel. From the NCP (SP), only former MLA Milind Kamble was present.

Around 10 days ago, the ACB laid a trap at the FDA Minister’s office in which a clerk, Rajendra Dherange, was caught red-handed while allegedly accepting Rs 35,000 as part of a demanded bribe. The action followed complaints received by the ACB.

At the time of the trap, Mr. Zirwal was reportedly in New Delhi. Subsequently, the minister relieved his private secretary, Dr. Ramdas Gade after his name was reportedly mentioned in a video linked to the sting operation. No official confirmation has been issued regarding his role in the case.

Alleging open corruption in Mantralaya, Opposition leaders said that despite the ACB raid and arrest of the minister’s personal assistant, no resignation had been sought from Mr. Zirwal. They further alleged that police had raided a drug manufacturing unit linked to a close associate of a senior minister, but no action followed.

Responding to questions over the absence of senior leaders at the MVA meeting, NCP (SP) state president Shashikant Shinde said he was attending a wedding in his hometown, while Rohit Pawar was in New Delhi. “We are with the opposition (MVA),” Mr. Shinde said.

NCP(SP)’s group leader in the legislative assembly, Jitendra Awhad said he was busy in a meeting of municipal corporators and therefore could not be present.