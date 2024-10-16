Opposition MVA works with anti-development vision: CM Shinde Eknath Shinde

Mumbai: Ahead of the Maharashtra assembly polls, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Wednesday accused the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) of working with an "anti-development vision".



Shinde was addressing a joint press conference here along with Deputy CMs Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar and Union minister Ramdas Athawale. The Mahayuti allies presented a "report card" of the government's work in the last two years.

Pawar said their opponents were baffled by the tremendous response to their government's schemes, like 'Ladki Bahin' for providing financial assistance to women. Shinde, Fadnavis and Pawar also accused the opposition of creating a "fake narrative". The ruling Mahayuti alliance leaders were working as a team for the common man, Shinde said, adding that the opposition MVA was working with an "anti-development vision".

The MVA comprises the Congress, Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena (UBT) and Sharad Pawar-led NCP (SP). Fadnavis said the Eknath Shinde government in Maharashtra brought in transformational schemes. The state assembly polls are scheduled on November 20 and votes will be counted on November 23.



