 Top
Home » Nation

Opposition MVA works with anti-development vision: CM Shinde Eknath Shinde

Nation
PTI
16 Oct 2024 7:41 AM GMT
  • Opposition MVA works with anti-development vision: CM Shinde Eknath Shinde
  • Opposition MVA works with anti-development vision: CM Shinde Eknath Shinde
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde (File Photo)

Mumbai: Ahead of the Maharashtra assembly polls, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Wednesday accused the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) of working with an "anti-development vision".

Shinde was addressing a joint press conference here along with Deputy CMs Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar and Union minister Ramdas Athawale. The Mahayuti allies presented a "report card" of the government's work in the last two years.
Pawar said their opponents were baffled by the tremendous response to their government's schemes, like 'Ladki Bahin' for providing financial assistance to women. Shinde, Fadnavis and Pawar also accused the opposition of creating a "fake narrative". The ruling Mahayuti alliance leaders were working as a team for the common man, Shinde said, adding that the opposition MVA was working with an "anti-development vision".
The MVA comprises the Congress, Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena (UBT) and Sharad Pawar-led NCP (SP). Fadnavis said the Eknath Shinde government in Maharashtra brought in transformational schemes. The state assembly polls are scheduled on November 20 and votes will be counted on November 23.


( Source : PTI )
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde Maha Vikas Aghadi MVA Anti-development vision Devendra Fadnavis 
Rest of India Maharashtra 
PTI
About the AuthorPTI

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X
    sidekick