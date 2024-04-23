Opposition Leaders File Their Nominations

Visakhapatnam: Vishnu Kumar Raju from the TD-JS-BJP alliance submitted his nominations for the Visakhapatnam North constituency on Tuesday.

Instead of joining a bike rally organised by the alliance leaders, Raju chose to walk from his office in the North constituency to the MRO office, accompanied by GVL Narasimha Rao and alliance partners M Bharat and Usha Kiran.

The rally was notable for the large presence of women in traditional dresses.

In the 2014 elections, he had declared his assets at Rs.19 crore and liabilities of 1 crore. By 2019, his assets grew to Rs.32 crore, while his liabilities were at Rs.3 crore for 2019 elections. This time, his immovable assets alone were valued at Rs.91,69,04,950, while his spouse possessed assets of over Rs.10 crore. His total assets now stand at Rs.2,90,15,028, with his spouse’s assets at Rs.1,49,67,657.

Independent candidate M. Suresh, a physically disabled, filed his nominations at the collectorate for the Visakhapatnam East. Suresh said there were around 2.5 million people with disabilities across the state, but the government has not implemented the 2016 law that offered them support. ”I stand up for the rights of the disabled.”

In addition, Congress assembly candidate GVVS Kamalakar Rao filed his nominations for the North constituency. Rao said he would fly the Congress flag in the North constituency and dedicate his victory to YS Sharmila. He pledged to work hard for development of North Andhra.

Fourteen candidates filed their nominations for six assembly seats in the Anakapalli constituency. Jagata Srinivasa Rao (Indian National Congress) filed the nominations from Chodavaram, while Bandaru Satyanarayana Murthy (TD) did so from Madugu. Kanishetti Suresh Babu (Jai Bharat National Party), Daran Rama Gangadhara Rao (Indian National Congress), Avinash Daran (Indian National Congress), VV Ramachandra Rao (Independent) and Polamarashetty Ambikadevi also filed their nominations.

Two candidates each from Elamanchili, Ravikumar Sundarapu (Jana Sena) and Tanaka Ananta Rama Narsinga Rao (Indian National Congress), and three candidates from Narsipatnam -- Bayapureddy Bhadrachalam (Independent), Umashankar Ganesh Petla (YSRC) and Kalavathi Petla (YSRC) -- have filed their nominations.