Opposition Has a Vicious Design to Demean the Institution of Parliament: JP Nadda

New Delhi: Union minister J.P. Nadda, Leader of the House in the Rajya Sabha, on Monday attacked the Opposition members for trying to tarnish the image of Parliament and not reading the rulebook after the Opposition MPs staged a walkout protesting against the Chair's decision disallowing their issues to be raised under Rule 267, which calls for suspension of the business of the day.

Mr Nadda said the Opposition has a “vicious design” to “demean” the institution of Parliament by first giving a notice under a rule which will not be allowed, then to protest alleging that the government is not allowing discussion, and then stage a walkout.

Suggesting a refresher course for Opposition MPs on the rulebook, Mr Nadda asserted that the government was ready to discuss all issues which was sought by the Opposition members as per the rules.

The Opposition members had given notices under Rule 267 to raise issues including delimitation, stock market losses, and duplicate voters’ list, among others.

Before staging a walkout, the Opposition MPs raised slogans after the deputy chairman of the House, Mr Harivansh, said a dozen notices under Rule 267, which calls for setting aside the business of the day to take up discussions on urgent matters, have been rejected. Citing the rejection, Harivansh did not allow Leader of the Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge to make his submission.The Opposition MPs then protested for a while before staging a walkout.

Terming the walkout "irresponsible behaviour”, Mr Nadda also termed the practice of Opposition MPs giving notices under Rule 267 despite elaborate rulings by the Chair a "vicious design to demean the institution of Parliament".

"They are not interested in debate. They want to give an impression that the government does not want to answer queries or enter into a debate… the government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi is ready to discuss anything under this roof. But there are certain rules and regulations for debates in the House," Mr Nadda said, adding that MPs will get an opportunity to raise their issues during the debate on the Union Budget over the next 10 days.

“We are ready for that discussion. There is a provision for short-duration discussions and there is a provision for long-duration discussions. They (Opposition) don't read the rules," Mr Nadda said, as he asked the Opposition MPs to first read the rules and learn to debate.