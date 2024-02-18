Opposition Doubts Krishnapatnam Terminal’s Future Despite Ship’s Arrival

Tirupati: Amid rumours of the container terminal at Krishnapatnam Port closing down, a large vessel carrying 4,000 containers arrive at the terminal on Friday.

Opposition leaders are, however, dismissing this operation, charging that largely empty containers do not signify actual resumption of export-import activities, which are critical to livelihoods of families dependent on the port.

Addressing a press conference in Nellore on Saturday, Telugu Desam Party’s politburo member Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy alleged that Krishnapatnam port authorities have already communicated to shipping companies that no container services will be offered going forward. He went on to claim that containers that have arrived on Friday are empty. “These have been offloaded at Krishnapatnam due to congestion at Adani's port in Kerala,” the TD leader stated.

He maintained that over 10,000 families have already lost their jobs at the port. They have no use of empty containers. “Can this YSR Congress government or Adani Krishnapatnam port authorities give assurance to shipping companies that export-import activities will be continuing here,” Chandramohan Reddy asked.

In this regard, he pointed out that the port management has not released any confirmed shipping schedule for February.

The TD leader recalled that an all-party delegation had previously urged the port’s CEO to keep the container terminal running. "But the vessel that came yesterday with empty containers is useless for farmers and exporters here. The shipping company has apparently diverted its ship to Krishnapatnam only due to the congestion at the port in Kerala," he remarked.

Chrandramohan Reddy said until recently, Krishnapatnam port handled exports of rice, tobacco, chilies, cotton, seafood and other products. But the shifting of operations to Tamil Nadu has severely impacted farmers and businesses in Rayalaseema and coastal regions, who depend on this port for exports. They will now have to pay more to transport goods to Tamil Nadu ports, he feared.

The TD leader demanded assurances from both Adani port authorities and YSRC government that Krishnapatnam container terminal will continue normal operations. "We will not remain silent till concrete and verifiable efforts are underway to restore export-import activities from Krishnapatnam," he declared.