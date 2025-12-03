Oppn Seeks Elections in Manipur as RS Extends Water Act Amendment

New Delhi: Several Opposition MPs on Wednesday demanded that elections be held in Manipur and criticised the Centre for continuing President’s Rule in the northeastern state.

The demands came as the Rajya Sabha took up a resolution to extend the Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Amendment Act, 2024, to Manipur. The resolution was passed by voice vote. Moving the resolution, environment and forest minister Bhupender Yadav said both Houses needed to adopt it since President’s Rule is currently in place in the state. Responding to the debate, Yadav said the Bill had already been passed by both Houses of Parliament and adopted by several state Assemblies, including Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh and West Bengal.

“Consent to Operate (CTO) and other provisions already implemented in other states must also be implemented in Manipur,” he said.

The CTO is a legal authorisation issued by a State Pollution Control Board permitting an industrial unit to operate after confirming compliance with environmental regulations. The amendment decriminalises minor offences related to water pollution, allows the Centre to prescribe service conditions for State Pollution Control Board chairpersons, and enables exemptions for certain categories of industrial plants.

Earlier, participating in the debate, TMC MP Sushmita Dev questioned the purpose of the 2024 amendment. She said, “They talk about ease of doing business and ease of living. Which of these exist in Manipur today, and who is responsible? In a state where people still live in relief camps and internally displaced persons are protesting outside Raj Bhavan, we are making a mockery of the situation by bringing a Water Pollution Act amendment and saying we are helping Manipur.”

She said that if the government truly wanted to help Manipur, it should “immediately hold elections democratically,” otherwise it amounted to a “murder of cooperative federalism.”

Congress MP Neeraj Dangi alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent visit was aimed at electoral gains. He said the resolution had to be brought to Parliament because the situation in Manipur “has not improved.”

“Law and order has totally collapsed in Manipur. It went beyond the control of the Chief Minister, and the Centre did not pay attention. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi went there and met the people. The PM should have gone earlier, but for over two years, he did not visit Manipur,” Dangi said.

He also claimed that the amendments weaken penalty provisions in the Act.

DMK MP P. Wilson questioned the prolonged suspension of the Manipur Assembly. “How long will the state assembly remain under suspension while Parliament assumes its role, including passing this resolution?” he asked.

The Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Amendment Act, 2024, seeks to rationalise criminal provisions, decriminalise minor violations, and replace imprisonment with monetary penalties for technical or procedural lapses.