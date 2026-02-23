Operation Trashi I: Security Forces Dismantle Major JeM Module in Kishtwar

Srinagar: Security forces have achieved a major counter terrorism success in the forested heights of Jammu and Kashmir’s eastern Kishtwar district, dismantling a significant Jaish e Muhammed (JeM) module under the month long Operation Trashi I.

The operation, carried out in the rugged Chatroo belt, resulted in the killing of six militants—including top JeM commander and most wanted militant Saifullah—without a single casualty among security forces. Senior officers hailed the mission as a new benchmark in precision and operational excellence.

Addressing the media, Major General A P S Bal, General Officer Commanding of the Counter Insurgency Force Delta, said the operation reflected months of meticulous intelligence gathering and seamless coordination between the Army, J&K Police, and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF). “Launched on January 14, the mission required sustained tracking across steep, snow covered mountains under harsh winter conditions. Initial contact with the group was established on January 18, followed by a series of engagements that continued until the final encounter on February 22,” he said.

Officials revealed that the JeM group had been under surveillance since the previous year, with earlier eliminations carried out in April 2025. The remaining operatives, including key members of the module, were traced through a combination of ground domination, real time surveillance, and coordinated intelligence inputs. A notable aspect of the operation was the absence of casualties among security forces, although Army canine Tyson—deployed to confirm militant presence inside a mud house or dhok—was injured during an exchange of fire. War like stores, including three AK 47 rifles, were recovered from the site, they said.

Maj. Gen. Bal made special mention of Tyson, saying it had been deployed to confirm the presence of militants inside the dhok. “Tyson, an elite German Shepherd who led the initial charge on the hideout and took a bullet during the exchange, was immediately airlifted for treatment. He is now safe and in stable condition,” he said.

He reiterated that intelligence driven operations would continue across both Kishtwar and Udhampur sectors to prevent any attempts at regrouping. He emphasised that recent successes were the result of sustained, coordinated efforts despite challenges posed by terrain, weather, and the prolonged nature of the mission. He also highlighted the exceptional synergy between the Army, J&K Police, and CRPF, noting that careful troop rotation and rapid reinforcement plans ensured operational momentum even in the most inaccessible areas.

Earlier in the day, the Army’s Nagrota (Jammu)-based 16 Corps, also known as White Knight Corps, announced the culmination of a prolonged 326 day high altitude joint operation in the Chatroo region, resulting in the elimination of seven “heavily armed terrorists”. In a statement on ‘X’, the Corps described the mission—codenamed “Gallant Perseverance”—as a testament to the relentless pursuit of terrorists across freezing, treacherous terrain. The operation relied on a robust intelligence grid and extensive use of advanced technology, including FPV drones, satellite imagery, UAVs, and secure communication systems. The Army said the elimination of Saifullah and his associates dealt a significant blow to the terror network operating in the region.

Inspector General of Police (Jammu Range) Bhim Sen Tuti also confirmed that the seven member JeM module, known locally as the “Israel Group,” had been fully neutralised after a year and a half long pursuit. The group, which infiltrated in April 2024, had been engaged on 17 separate occasions and was responsible for multiple attacks on security forces and civilians. Acting on precise intelligence, the last three members—including their self styled commander Saifullah—were killed in the Chatroo area on Sunday, he said.

The IGP stressed that the campaign against terrorism would continue with full force, adding that those who provided shelter or support to the group would face decisive action. Maj. Gen. Bal echoed this resolve, issuing a clear warning to anti national elements that they would be identified and neutralised wherever they attempt to hide. He also expressed gratitude to the local population, acknowledging their support as a crucial factor in the success of recent operations.

The final phase of Operation Trashi I showcased high tactical precision, real time drone surveillance, night vision capabilities, and rapid mobilisation of reinforcements, including special forces, Tuti said. Despite the steep slopes, snowbound terrain, and unpredictable weather, the mission concluded without any loss of life among security personnel, he said. During the search, additional war like stores were recovered, further weakening the operational capabilities of the dismantled module.

As security forces continue to intensify efforts to dismantle the broader terror ecosystem, officials reaffirmed their commitment to sustained intelligence based operations. The recent achievements, they said, reflect not only the determination and courage of the forces but also the growing effectiveness of joint counter terrorism strategies in the region.

Tuti said that several more operations are already in the pipeline and that their outcomes would become evident in due course. According to him, only three local terrorists remain active in Kishtwar district—individuals who have managed to evade security forces for nearly two decades. He noted that while a few new recruits had emerged between 2018 and 2020, all of them have since been neutralised.

Tuti also acknowledged the crucial role played by the local population in the success of recent operations. He emphasised that the broader society has rejected terrorism, and without this lack of support, such sustained successes would not have been possible. “A large portion of the intelligence we act upon comes from civilians. The public stands with us, the public stands with India, and these terrorists will never succeed in their nefarious designs,” he asserted.