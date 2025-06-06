Operation Sindoor Will Always Remind Pakistan Of Its Humiliating Defeat: PM

Srinagar/Katra: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that whenever Pakistan thinks of Operation Sindoor, it will be reminded of its “humiliating defeat”, claiming that it dealt a significant blow to the neighbouring country’s support for terrorism.

He also said that Operation Sindoor was India’s unwavering resolve to counter terrorism, a demonstration of its strength and determination to protect its people and interests.

He said: “Exactly one month ago -- on the night of May 6 --Pakistan underwent its Qayamat (doomsday). Now, whenever it hears the name Operation Sindoor, it will recall its shameful defeat.” He added: “The Pakistan Army and the terrorists would have never thought that India would attack terrorists hundreds of kilometres inside Pakistan in this manner.”

The Prime Minister was speaking at an impressive public rally at Katra, the base camp for pilgrims visiting the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine tucked away in the Trikuta Mountains, after inaugurating the long-awaited train service between the Kashmir Valley and the rest of the country, marking a historic milestone in India's engineering and connectivity.

He said the terror dens built in the neighbouring country with years of hard work turned into ruins in a matter of minutes during the operation. He said that this rapid and decisive action had frustrated Pakistan, as it caught them off guard and demonstrated India’s military capability.

“Pakistan was totally frustrated and vented its anger on the people of Jammu, Poonch and other (border) districts (of J&K). It ruined homes, showered children with projectiles, destroyed schools and hospitals, targeted temples, mosques and gurdwaras with artillery shelling,” he said.

The Prime Minister, however, noted with a sense of pride the way the people of J&K faced the Pakistani attacks and said their resilience and demonstrating a collective resolve resonated nationally. “The entire country stands shoulder to shoulder with you,” he assured them.

Mr Modi said Pakistan was an enemy of peace, humanity and development. He termed the April 22 terror attack at Pahalgam a “crime against humanity, tourism and the livelihood of Kashmiris”, once again emphasising India's strong resolve to counter terrorism.

“It was an attack on the soul of Kashmir: Kashmiriyat (ethno-national and social consciousness and cultural values of the Kashmiri people) and insaniyat (humanity). Pakistan tried to target Kashmir’s economy and incite communal riots in India, but failed in the face of the people’s unity and resolve,” he said.

He said that the tourism sector in Kashmir was witnessing a significant boost with record-breaking tourist arrivals, but Pakistan did not like it and targeted it by carrying out the Pahalgam carnage. “A poor worker, Adil, who resisted the terrorists, was also shot dead. He was there to earn his living,” Mr Modi said, adding: “Pakistan didn’t just attack the innocent people -- it attacked Kashmiriyat, Insaniyat and gareeb ki roti (poor man's bread). But the people of Jammu and Kashmir have risen. They have sent a loud and clear message to Pakistan that we reject terror, and we stand united.”

The PM, emphasising J&K’s embrace of development and unity in the face of terrorism, said: “Once terrorism had burned our schools and hospitals. Even holding elections was a challenge. Jammu and Kashmir had seen so much destruction that the people here had stopped dreaming. They had accepted terrorism as their fate. We have brought them out of this situation. Today, the youth of Jammu and Kashmir are not just dreaming -- they are turning those dreams into reality.”

He said that Kashmir’s youth now take joy in seeing bustling markets, vibrant shopping malls and flourishing cinema halls. He asserted that the people of the Valley, once the hotbed of separatist violence, today aspire to revive it as a premier destination for film shoots and develop it into a hub for sports.

Referring to the just-concluded mela (fair) Kheer Bhawani at Tulla Mulla, about 27 km north of Srinagar, he said thousands of (Kashmiri Pandit) devotees turned up at the annual event, reflecting the new, optimistic face of J&K. He said that the excitement surrounding the upcoming Amarnath Yatra and the festive spirit of Id-ul-Zuha demonstrates the region’s resilience and progress.

While praising the resilience of Kashmiris, he said they were aligning with peace and development, effectively sidelining terrorism. He promised the people of Kashmir that he won’t let development stop. “Jammu and Kashmir’s development will not be shaken by the Pahalgam attack. This is Narendra Modi's promise. If anyone stops the youth here from fulfilling their dream, they will have to face Modi first,” he said.

Reassuring border dwellers of full support of the government and the countrymen, the Prime Minister said the families which lost loved ones due to cross-border firing had already received appointment letters for government assistance. He said: “The suffering of more than 2,000 families affected by shelling is also our own suffering.” He announced that the owners of the houses which suffered extensive damage in Pakistani shelling will be given Rs 2 lakhs, and of those partially damaged Rs 1 lakh. He said that this financial assistance from the Central government was in addition to the relief that had already been provided to the sufferers. The Prime Minister said: “The government recognises border residents as the nation's frontline protectors”.

Talking about efforts made over the past decade to strengthen development and security in border districts, he stated that approximately 10,000 new bunkers were constructed, which played a critical role in safeguarding lives during the aftermath of Operation Sindoor.

The PM announced the formation of two new border battalions of security forces for J&K to further boost security operations in its twin regions. Additionally, he said, two dedicated women’s battalions have also been successfully established, reinforcing defence capabilities and empowering women in the armed forces.

He also specifically spoke about projects aimed at improving road connectivity in the border areas between Jammu and Kathua and Akhnoor and Poonch. “Hundreds of crores are being invested to improve connectivity and security. The Kathua-Jammu Highway is being upgraded into a six-lane expressway, while the Akhnoor-Poonch Highway is undergoing widening to facilitate smoother travel,” he said, adding that under the Vibrant Village Programme, development initiatives in border villages have been accelerated, ensuring better living conditions and opportunities for residents.

He said that 400 villages in J&K, previously lacking all-weather connectivity, are now being linked with 1,800 km of newly-built roads. He said the government was allocating over Rs 4,200 crores for these infrastructure projects, reinforcing economic growth and regional development in the border areas.