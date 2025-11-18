Operation Sindoor Was Just A Trailer, Army Chief Warns Pak

New Delhi: Calling Operation Sindoor “just a trailer,” Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi on Monday asserted that the Indian armed forces are fully prepared and that if Pakistan gives an opportunity, “we will teach it how to behave responsibly with a neighbouring nation.”

Warning that India will treat terrorists and their sponsors alike, General Dwivedi said that even if India receives a “barren letter,” “we know whom to give a reply.”

“Operation Sindoor was just a trailer that ended in 88 hours. We are prepared for any circumstances in the future. If Pakistan gives a chance, we will teach it how to behave responsibly with a neighbouring nation,” the Army Chief said during a Fireside Chat at the curtain-raiser event for the Chanakya Defence Dialogue 2025. He added that modern battles are multi-domain in nature.

“We cannot say how long they will last. We must ensure we have supplies that can sustain prolonged operations.”

He said that when a country encourages state-sponsored terrorism, it becomes a serious concern for India. “India talks about progress. If someone creates obstacles in our path, then we will have to take action against them. When we speak of the new normal, we have made it clear that talks and terror cannot go together. All we are asking for is a peaceful process, which we will support. Until then, we will treat terrorists and their sponsors alike. We will respond to those who encourage terrorism. Today, India is so accomplished that it is not afraid of any blackmail attempts,” he said.

General Dwivedi emphasised that India’s political leadership has the will to strengthen the country’s deterrence capabilities. “Our deterrence today is very strong. Our deterrence is working,” he stated.

He noted that the situation in Jammu and Kashmir has improved significantly since the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019. “Since then, political clarity has emerged and terrorism has declined sharply,” he said. He also indicated that President Droupadi Murmu may consider visiting Manipur as the situation in the state continues to improve.

General Dwivedi further said that India’s relations with China have seen broad improvement over the past year following high-level talks between the two countries.

During the interaction, the Army Chief stressed the link between national development and national security, noting that the aspirations of Viksit Bharat 2047 require sustained stability and a secure environment.