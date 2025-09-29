Operation Sindoor on Games Field, India Wins: PM Modi on Asia Cup Final

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday likened the India-Pakistan final in the Asia Cup to Operation Sindoor, and said the outcome remained the same and India won.He said on X, "Operation Sindoor on the games field. Outcome is the same - India wins! Congrats to our cricketers."

India had named its military operation "Operation Sindoor" following the Pahalgam terror attack, as it targeted terrorists based in Pakistan and then engaged in a conflict with the Pakistani military.

Tilak Varma, the sinewy left-hander, produced a heady cocktail of chutzpah and discretion to guide India to their ninth Asia Cup title, following a five-wicket win over arch-rivals Pakistan in a thrilling final on Sunday.

Needing 10 off the last over, Tilak deposited the controversial trouble monger Haris Rauf into mid-wicket stands before Rinku Singh, getting his first hit of the tournament, sent the Indian fans into delirium with a winning boundary.