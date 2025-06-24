Operation Sindhu Continues: Over 2,500 Indians Evacuated From Iran, Israel

NEW DELHI: Two flights with evacuated Indians landed in Delhi on Tuesday from the Iranian city of Mashhad, taking the number who have reached India so far to 2,576. Another flight is expected to land just past midnight on Wednesday.

A flight from Mashhad with 292 Indian nationals onboard reached Delhi in the early hours of Tuesday. The second one reached in the afternoon with 281 Indian nationals, three Sri Lankan nationals and two Nepalese nationals who were evacuated from Iran.

Also, 594 Indians who were in Israel have been evacuated by air from both Jordan and Egypt so far. Two flights operated from the Jordanian capital Amman to Delhi including that of an IAF C-17 Globemaster transport aircraft while another IAF C-17 aircraft evacuated Indians from Sharm-El-Sheikh in Egypt to Delhi.

India had begun Operation Sindhu last week to evacuate its nationals from Israel and Iran after the two nations were firing missiles at each other. The Israel leg of #OperationSindhu had begun earlier on Monday, bringing home the first group of 161 Indian nationals from Israel who safely arrived in New Delhi on Tuesday morning from Amman. An IAF C-17 Globemaster flight evacuated 165 Indian nationals from Israel and also landed on Tuesday morning. Another IAF C-17 flight evacuated 268 Indian nationals from Sharm-El-Sheikh in Egypt and the flight landed in Delhi at on Tuesday morning before noon.