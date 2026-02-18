OpenAI’s Big India Push: Partners with IIT Delhi, IIM Ahmedabad & AIIMS

New Delhi: OpenAI on Wednesday announced partnerships with leading Indian institutions to integrate artificial intelligence across management, health, engineering and multidisciplinary education.

In a statement, the company said the first cohort includes Indian Institute of Technology Delhi, Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad, All India Institute of Medical Sciences New Delhi, Manipal Academy of Higher Education, University of Petroleum and Energy Studies and Pearl Academy.

“The initiative will support over 1 lakh students, faculty and staff over the next year, moving beyond basic access to AI tools toward campus-wide integration anchored in responsible use and academic integrity,” the company said.

Raghav Gupta, head of education, OpenAI India, said, “AI literacy is essential to building a future-ready generation. Studies project that by 2030, nearly 40 per cent of the core skills workers rely on today will change, driven largely by AI.”

“Yet, a gap remains between what AI tools can do and how people are using them. Education institutions are a critical route to bridge this gap. By embedding AI tools, training, and research into the core infrastructure of schools and universities, they can equip students with the skills needed to thrive in a world with AI,” he said.

The collaboration will include enterprise-grade ChatGPT Edu access, structured onboarding, discipline-specific implementation guidance and responsible-use frameworks aligned with institutional policies.

Prof Rangan Banerjee, director, IIT Delhi, said, “We are delighted to partner with OpenAI to explore access to the latest ChatGPT Edu tools for our students, researchers and faculty and to enable collaborative research in novel applications of AI, including in Education. This is a part of IIT Delhi's strategy to enhance partnerships with Sovereign and Global AI companies.”

At IIM Ahmedabad, AI integration will span strategy, operations, finance, marketing, entrepreneurship and public policy curricula. Prof Bharat Bhasker, director, IIM Ahmedabad, said, “Technology has always been a great enabler for humankind. As the world is looking at the century-defining opportunities that lie before us with AI, across every industry and economy, it is time that we brace ourselves by building a strong foundation for an exciting future."

With AIIMS New Delhi, OpenAI will explore applied AI use in medical education and clinical training, including a potential AI in Medical Education Hub. Prof M. Srinivas, director, AIIMS New Delhi, said, “At AIIMS New Delhi, we see artificial intelligence as a powerful enabler of academic excellence and clinical precision."