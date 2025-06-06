Op Sindoor A Game, Drama By BJP: TMC MLA

Kolkata: A Trinamul Congress MLA from West Bengal has triggered a controversy, calling Operation Sindoor a “game, drama in the name of war”, played with Pakistan by the BJP government at the Centre to polarise Hindu vote bank.

Narendra Nath Chakraborty, who made the high voltage charges, won from Pandabeswar in Burdwan West in 2021 and is the TMC district president. BJP has sought NIA to grill him.

Mr Chakraborty told a party meeting, “BJP government has started playing a nasty game in the name of Sindoor Khela. It is entirely a game in the name of war. It's a complete drama. They have done a fitting with Pakistan.”

He alleged, “A group of miscreants came three days after all the protection was withdrawn in Pahalgam. They singled out and shot dead 27 people after asking them if they were Hindus, wear Sindoor and can read Kalma. You are aware of this story.”

Mr Chakraborty also claimed, “Now they have come out to play with Sindoor which however runs in the blood of Bengalis. If they play with Sindoor, they need to be taught a proper lesson. They have to be thrown into the dustbin for playing Sindoor of mothers.”

He argued, “The perpetrators are yet to be found. Fact is they are never found because this is a gameplan to play ‘Hindu, Hindu’ and polarise Hindu votebank. It is a script to spark a communal tussle between Hindus and Muslims to stay in power and continue to rule the country.”

Slamming Mr Chakraborty, leader of the opposition Suvendu Adhikari pointed out on X-handle that Mr Chakraborty “has prior knowledge or insights into such a heinous act, it is imperative that the NIA take him into custody for questioning to uncover the source and credibility of his information.”

He added, “I urge the NIA to act swiftly and summon Narendranath Chakraborty to ascertain the facts. The people of India have the right to know the truth behind his statements and whether they point to any larger network.”