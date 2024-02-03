Only Regional Parties Can Stop BJP, says KTR

Hyderabad: The BRS on Saturday pitched itself as on par with other regional parties such as the Trinamul Congress, DMK, and the AAP, with party's working president K.T. Rama Rao claiming that only regional parties can prevent the BJP from returning to power in the Centre during the next Lok Sabha elections.

Rama Rao said he agrees with Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee that the I.N.D.I.A. boc was coming apart due to Congress' attitude towards regional parties, and that the Congress will not be able to retain even the 40 seats it has in the Lok Sabha next time."What the Congress is doing will aid and benefit the BJP, and it is only the regional parties that can prevent the BJP from returning to power. Powerful regional leaders like Mamata Banerjee, Arvind Kejriwal, M.K. Stalin, and K. Chandrashekar Rao can take on the BJP, and the Congress is not an alternative to the BJP," he said in a post on X.Meanwhile, other BRS leaders, including T. Harish Rao, addressing Assembly constituency-level meetings of party leaders, said that though change has come to the state after the Assembly elections, so have power cuts and other problems. Harish Rao, addressing a party meeting in Pinapaka, mentioned that along with the return of power cuts, other problems include not depositing Rythu Bandhu amounts into farmers' accounts, and the promised job calendar remains just on paper.He called on party workers to put up flexis of "failures of the Congress government," and that women should use the free travel facility in TSRTC buses and hold protests over the unkept promises. "And the BRS will not rest until the Congress government issues notifications to fill two lakh vacancies as it promised," he said.