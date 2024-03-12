Only KCR and his Kin will be Left in BRS if Cong Opens its Gates, Says CM

Khammam: Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Monday said only former chief minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao and his family members will be left in the BRS if he opens the gates of the Congress as all other BRS legislators will join the ruling party.

The TPCC chief said he can make the BRS empty if he wished so but he maintained some restraint as he wanted to pursue respectable politics.

Addressing the Praja Deevena Sabha in Manuguru in the Pinapaka Assembly Constituency, the Chief Minister said many BRS MLAs are supporting the Congress government even as the BRS and BJP are conspiring to topple the Congress government and Bhadrachalam BRS MLA Thallam Venkat Rao, who is here attending this meeting, is an example.

The Chief Minister said many BRS MLAs are in touch with him and wanted to take responsibility for protecting the Congress government in the state.

“They (Congress supporters among BRS MLAs) will not keep quiet if Modi and Kedi jointly conspire to topple the Congress government in the state,” he said, warning the BRS and the BJP against provoking them.

He said the BRS and the BJP have hatched a conspiracy to defeat the Congress in the Lok Sabha elections and alleged that the BRS and the BJP have deliberately not announced their candidates in some Lok Sabha constituencies to help each other,” the Chief Minister said.

Recalling the statements of BJP leader Dr K. Laxman, who predicted the fall of the Congress government after the Lok Sabha elections, Revanth Reddy wondered how Laxman would form his party’s government with only eight legislators of his party. He also said the BRS and the BJP have realised that the Congress was going to win 14 MP seats in Telangana.

“It was the people from erstwhile united Khammam district, who helped the Congress to form the government in the state by giving the party nine out of the total 10 MLAs,” he said.

Revanth Reddy expressed confidence that the Congress will win the Mahabubabad MP seat with 1.5 lakh votes of majority in the Lok Sabha elections under the supervision of Bhatti Vikramarka and Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy.

“KCR cheated the people of Telangana by making false promises to allot three acre land, 2BHK flats, 12 per cent reservation to tribals and minorities, pattas to the Podu lands, a job to each family. But the people of Khammam had never believed KCR and his false promises,” Revanth Reddy said.

Ever since Telangana state was formed, he said the BRS won only one out of the total of 10 MLA seats in the erstwhile Khammam district.

Revanth Reddy also criticised BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao for asking the Congress to fulfil its Six Guarantees, forgetting the fact that he had never asked his father to implement the promises which he made in the last 10 years.

Contrasting his record with the BRS’, Revanth Reddy said the Congress government has as promised provided free bus travel for women, and is selling LPG cylinders at a discounted price of Rs 500.

He said BRS stands for ‘Billa Ranga Samiti’ and described the Chandrashekar Rao as Charles Shobharaj, who brought disrespect to Telangana state and exploited the state.

Revanth Reddy also held Chandrashekar Rao and his family members responsible for the damage caused to the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project and also accused Chandrashekar Rao of changing the name of Rajivsagar and Indirasagar projects that were taken up during the Congress in Khammam.

He said the Congress government would review and develop all the irrigation projects and Bhatti and Uttam Kumar Reddy will take care of the projects in the Khammam.