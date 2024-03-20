Only Jagan Can Stop Privatisation of VSP: Amarnath

Visakhapatnam: Industries minister Gudivada Amarnath, YSRC candidate from Gajuwaka constituency, maintained that only Jagan Mohan Reddy can stop privatisation of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP).

For this, people must bring back Jagan as the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, Amarnath underlined as part of his election campaign in the Vadlapudi area of Gajuwaka constituency on Wednesday.In this regard, he pointed out that CM Jagan got a resolution passed in the AP Legislative Assembly against the privatisation of VSP. Further, YSRC government never prevented steelworkers from agitating against privatisation of the steel plant.Addressing the party’s ranks, the minister charged, “BJP is ready to privatise VSP. Telugu Desam and Jana Sena have now joined hands with such a party. I appeal to people of Gajuwaka that they take note of such traitors,” he remarked.He asked why Chandrababu Naidu did not directly ask the Prime Minister to stop privatisation of the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant.Amarnath claimed that no other government has taken up development and welfare programmes as the YSRC regime has done. He asserted that only if Jagan Mohan Reddy becomes CM again, welfare schemes in Andhra Pradesh will continue.For the past few days, sitting MLA Tippala Nagireddy had been missing from Amarnath’s election campaigns. However, he made it a point to be present in Vadlapudi. He emphasised that Gajuwaka constituency has developed with the YSRC government spending ₹500 crore on it.He appealed to voters not to believe in false propaganda of opposition parties.