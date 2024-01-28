Only Indian tunes at Beating Retreat ceremony

New Delhi: The iconic Vijay Chowk, set against the backdrop of the majestic Raisina Hills, will host the 'Beating Retreat' ceremony on Monday, concluding the 75th Republic Day celebrations. As the sun sets, the ceremony will feature performances by music bands of the Indian Army, Indian Navy, Indian Air Force, and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF).

The President and Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces Droupadi Murmu, Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, defence minister Rajnath Singh, Cabinet ministers, armed forces officials, and the general public, will be treated to 31 captivating and foot-tapping Indian tunes.Commencing with the massed band's 'Shankhnaad' tune, the event will showcase performances like 'Veer Bharat,' 'Sangam Dur,' 'Deshon ka Sartaj Bharat,' 'Bhagirathi,' and 'Arjuna' by the Pipes and Drums band. CAPF bands will contribute with renditions like 'Bharat Ke Jawan' and 'Vijay Bharat,' among others.The Indian Air Force band will play tunes like 'Tiger Hill,' 'Rejoice in Raisina,' and 'Swadeshi.' Simultaneously, the Indian Navy band will present compositions including 'INS Vikrant,' 'Mission Chandrayaan,' 'Jai Bharati,' and 'Hum Tayyar Hain.' The Indian Army band will contribute with performances such as 'Faulad Ka Jigar,' 'Agniveer,' 'Kargil 1999,' and 'Taqat Watan.'The Massed Bands will conclude the ceremony with the stirring tunes of 'Kadam Kadam Badhaye Ja,' 'Aye Mere Watan Ke Logon,' and 'Drummers Call,' leading up to the popular 'Sare Jahan se Acha.'Lt. Col. Vimal Joshi will serve as the principal conductor of the ceremony, with Subedar Major Moti Lal, MCPO MUS II M. Antony, and Warrant Officer Ashok Kumar as conductors for the Indian Army, Indian Navy, and Indian Air Force, respectively. Constable G.D. Ranidevi will conduct the CAPF band.Buglers, led by Naib Subedar Umesh Kumar, and Pipes and Drums band, under the guidance of Subedar Major Rajender Singh, will contribute to the melodic spectacle.The 'Beating Retreat' ceremony, with its roots dating back to the early 1950s, pays homage to a centuries-old military tradition. Major Roberts of the Indian Army developed the unique ceremony, symbolising the end of the day's conflict as troops sheathed their arms, withdrew from the battlefield, and returned to camps at sunset, signalled by the sounding of the Retreat. The ceremony evokes nostalgia for times gone by, as Colours and Standards are cased, and flags are lowered in a symbolic conclusion.