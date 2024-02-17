Only CBI can Unearth Corruption in Kaleshwaram Project: BJP

Hyderabad: The BJP on Saturday reiterated its demand to hand over probe into the Kaleshwaram project irregularities to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). It stated that only the Central agency could unearth corruption in the Kaleshwaram project.





Speaking in the Legislative Assembly, BJP member Payal Shankar wondered why the Congress government was hesitating to hand over the probe to the CBI.

"We are not making a new demand. In fact, this was made by Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy as TPCC president in October 2023. He made repeated demands for a CBI probe into the Kaleshwaram project after the Medigadda barrage developed cracks. After becoming CM in December 2023, he became silent on the CBI probe demand. Why is that so,” Shankar asked.







He ridiculed Congress leaders for asking who stopped the BJP-led government at the Centre from ordering the CBI probe. "The Centre cannot order a CBI probe on its own as the previous BRS government brought an Act which mandates that the agency seeks state government permission to initiate an inquiry. This argument by Congress leaders is ridiculous," Shankar said.











